Watch: Adam Jones, Chris Davis trapped in elevator after loss

The Orioles’ 2018 campaign has been a nightmare, with the team currently sitting 41 games out of first place in the AL East.

It seems like everything is going wrong for the team, even involving factors that are out of their control, like what happened after Friday’s 8-7 loss to the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

The loss was a tough pill to swallow, as the Orioles came back to tie the game at 7-7 in the ninth inning. They went on to lose in the tenth. Adding insult to injury, Adam Jones and Chris Davis, among others, got trapped in an elevator for 30 minutes after the loss. Davis actually tried to pry the door open, but failed, and the group was eventually rescued by members of the Toronto Fire Services.

So, @SimplyAJ10 and @CrushD19 got stuck in an elevator last night. 😂 Check out AJ’s Instagram story for hilarious commentary and to see if they got out. pic.twitter.com/S1bJJktufa — Orioles on MASN (@masnOrioles) July 21, 2018

Maybe it was the elevator’s way of sending a message to Jones, as he went on to mock Marcus Stroman’s signature shimmy during Saturday’s game.