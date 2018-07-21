Watch: Adam Jones mocks Marcus Stroman's signature shimmy

Orioles slugger Adam Jones often puts on a show on the field for fans, with both his bat and his body language.

On Saturday, he did exactly that, but it came at Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman’s expense.

It happened during the game at Rogers Centre, when Stroman threw a breaking ball to Jones. Unfortunately for him, it missed badly. Jones made sure to let him know about it, too, by mocking Stroman’s signature shoulder shimmy afterward.

Adam Jones mocking Marcus Stroman's shoulder shimmy. 😂 pic.twitter.com/SHdQhKdqtR — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 21, 2018

Stroman didn’t really seem to care all that much, but Jones appeared to find the sequence of events quite funny, as did we.