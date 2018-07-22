CM Punk Wanted For 2019 Ring Of Honor 'G1 Supercard'

Ring of Honor will run a massive event with New Japan at Madison Square Garden on April 6, 2019. The G1 Supercard will certainly feature talents from both companies and fans are surely hoping for a few surprises as well.

Could one of those surprises be the return of The Second City Saint? The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Ring of Honor wants CM Punk for the event and has sent feelers out to the former WWE champion.

Punk has become one of the most controversial figures in the business thanks in large part to the events that followed his WWE exit in 2014. Punk was burned out, frustrated and bitter about his pro wrestling career at the time and felt the only way out was to get out.

Punk left WWE behind and had no intention of performing in a pro wrestling ring again. His appearance on Colt Cabana’s Art of Wrestling podcast later in 2014 gave fans a peek behind the curtain in regards to Punk’s life and the moments leading up to his retirement from the business. CM Punk was extremely serious about his desire to never wrestle again.

He maintained that sentiment after announcing his foray into the UFC. Punk’s 2016 debut at UFC 203 came in a losing effort against Mickey Gall. Though it was a definitive loss, Punk decided to continue his MMA career.

Punk’s next fight came in 2018 in another loss, this time to Mike Jackson. Punk was praised for his heart and fearlessness in the first bout and that was indeed the case the second time around.

Of course during much of this time, Punk and Cabana were dealing with the lawsuit brought by WWE’s Doctor Chris Amann. The lawsuit stemmed from Punk’s appearance on The Art of Wrestling. Punk’s victory in that trial marked a very important moment as he was finally able to put the WWE controversy behind him.

Punk has been adamant that he would never wrestle again and there’s been no reason to believe otherwise. However if there was the possibility of a perfect storm in terms of time, location and company, then ROH’s G1 Supercard is it. There has been no further details on Punk’s response, if any, to Ring of Honor’s supposed offer.