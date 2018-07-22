Mo Bamba gifts his best friend a $100K+ BMW (Video)

Magic rookie big man Mo Bamba has one of the highest ceilings of all the players in this year’s draft class, and he apparently has a pretty big heart as well.

Bamba, who signed his rookie contract earlier in the month, and will make roughly $5 million in the 2018-19 season, recently came through with a great gesture.

He recently surprised his best friend in a big way. Bamba bought the guy a BMW M6, which retails for $119,000, and he nailed the presentation as well. The seven-footer surprised his friend with the rather large gift, and he live streamed it on Instagram.

Bamba’s excitement alone made that video worth watching.