The Daily Target 7/22/18

Last night: Kansas City 4, Twins 2 – It’s a rough day when your team fails to mount an offense against the Royals, particularly this season. The Twins lost their first two out of the Break to the worst team in the division, and I can tell you it doesn’t look good for Game 3 either.

Twins Daily: Twins Minor League Report (7/21): Saturday Night’s Allright – Hey, we’re at the point in the franchise’s cycle where we really just need to embrace the minor leagues, and the prospect depth pool is definitely getting stronger!

Roster Rundown: As the Twins are simply out to take away any joy we might have with the rest of this season, they sent Willians Astudillo back to Rochester to make room for Logan Morrison, who is now off the DL.