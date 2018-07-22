Tom Brady uncorks dime to teammate on golf cart in trick shot video

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is preparing for training camp by making GOAT-like throws look easy.

Anyone that follows Brady on social media knows that he often does stuff “for the Gram,” which was clearly the case over the weekend, when he showed off how accurate his arm is in a trick shot video.

In it, Brady took a normal five-step drop, while he watched a golf cart, with a teammate standing on the back of it, take off downfield. He then uncorked a beautiful pass to where the cart would be, with the teammate leaning over to make a nice grab.

Yeah, we can’t wait for the season to kick off, either.