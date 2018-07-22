UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Smith Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Despite absolutely getting his clocked cleaned today in Hamburg, Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Smith.

Before we go any further, we should note that most international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 26 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 7,798

Gate: $750,000

Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua: $210,000 ($195,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Anthony Smith: $111,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Stefan Struve: $97,000 ($77,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Danny Roberts: $91,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Glover Teixeira: $85,000 ($75,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marcin Tybura: $85,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Manny Bermudez: $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Corey Anderson: $66,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

David Zawada: $63,500 ($10,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Bartosz Fabinski: $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Marc Diakiese: $29,000 ($24,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Damir Hadzovic: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Aleksandar Rakic: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Abu Azaitar: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Nasrat Haqparast: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Nad Narimani: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Darko Stosic: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Liu Pingyuan: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Vitor Miranda: $23,000 ($18,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nick Hein: $23,000 ($18,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Justin Ledet: $20,000 ($16,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Damian Stasiak: $19,000 ($14,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jeremy Kimball: $18,000 ($14,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Davey Grant: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Emil Meek: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Khalid Taha: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)