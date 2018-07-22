UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Smith Results

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Smith
July 22, 2018 
Barclaycard Arena
Hamburg, Germany

Main Card (FS1/TSN2 – 2:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights (five rounds):
Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua  (24-10, #4 ranked light heavyweight)
Anthony Smith  (29-13, #6 ranked light heavyweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Glover Teixeira  (27-6, #2 ranked light heavyweight)
Corey Anderson (10-4, #19 ranked light heavyweight)

Middleweights:
Vitor Miranda  (13-6, #25 ranked middleweight)
Abu Azaitar  (13-1-1, 1 NC)

Heavyweights:
Marcin Tybura  (16-4, #13 ranked heavyweight)
Stefan Struve  (32-10,  #16 ranked heavyweight)

Lightweights:
Nasrat Haqparast  (8-2,  #72 ranked lightweight)
Marc Diakiese  (17-4, #51 ranked lightweight)

Welterweights:
Danny Roberts  (14-3, #48 ranked women’s welterweight)
David Zawada (16-3)

Prelims (FS1/Fight Network – 12:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:
Nick Hein  (14-3, 1 NC, #65 ranked lightweight)
Damir Hadzovic  (11-4, #56 ranked lightweight)

Welterweights:
Emil Meek  (9-2-1, 1 NC, #82 ranked women’s welterweight)
Bartosz Fabinski  (13-2, #80 ranked women’s welterweight)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Featherweights
Khalid Taha  (12-1)
Nad Narimani  (10-2)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Light Heavyweights:
Justin Ledet  (9-0, 1 NC, #24 ranked light heavyweight)
Aleksandar Rakic  (8-1, #30 ranked light heavyweight)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (30-25, 30-24, 30-24)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 10:30 am Eastern)

Bantamweights:
Davey Grant  (10-3, #49 ranked women’s bantamweight)
Manny Bermudez  (10-0, #37 ranked women’s bantamweight)**WINNER by Submission (Triangle Choke) – Round 1 (:59)

Light Heavyweights:
Jeremy Kimball  (15-7, #27 ranked light heavyweight)
Darko Stosic  (12-1)**WINNER by TKO (Strikes) – Round 1 (3:13)

Bantamweights:
Damian Stasiak  (10-5, #29 ranked women’s bantamweight)
Pingyuan Liu   (10-5)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

