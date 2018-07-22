Your Daily Cartoon: What Montgomery Biscuits' 'Millennial Night' probably looked like

The Montgomery Biscuits held “Millennial Night” on Saturday, which drew a lot of criticism from those that fell in that age demographic.

We, on the other hand, thought it was a clever idea, and the execution was perfect. From the avocado biscuits, to the selfie station, to the napping area — the geniuses who came up with the idea nailed it perfectly.

While we don’t have many photos of what the scene looked like, our graphics expert — Will O’Toole — attempted to take a stab of what may have went on at the ballpark that night, so check it out.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]