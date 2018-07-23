Featured Story

Chad 'Ocho Cinco' Johnson uses insanely large tip to troll Chargers (Photo)

Chad 'Ocho Cinco' Johnson uses insanely large tip to troll Chargers (Photo)

Featured Story

Chad 'Ocho Cinco' Johnson uses insanely large tip to troll Chargers (Photo)

Former NFL receiver Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson treated fans to many highlight-reel plays during his career in the league, and he apparently remembers some of them like it was yesterday.

Johnson ate at a famous steakhouse in Miami — Smith & Wollensky — on Sunday, and he used his time there to sneak in a funny jab at the Chargers, and it worked out pretty well for his server. Johnson’s bill was $140.45, and he randomly decided to leave a $260 tip — saying that he once recorded 260 yards in a game against the Chargers.

It’s great to see that Ocho Cinco still has the personality that we all know and love.

Featured Story, NFL

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Featured Story
Home