Fighters of the Week

1. Oleksandr Usyk: Winner of the Ali Trophy, and the undisputed Cruiserweight champion of this world after a master class on Murat Gassiev.

2. Jaime Munguia: Beefy was a tough-as-nails challenger, but the youngin is still the WBO champ and looks to hold this strap for a while, unlike its previous owners.

3. Alex Pereira: Put an emphatic end in the rubber match with Yousri Belgaroui with a right hand KO, defending his Glory Middleweight title.

4. Petpanomrung Kiatmuu9: Is the Glory interim featherweight champ after a split-decision over Kevin VanNostrand, and now a rematch with RVR awaits.

5. Alberto Machado: Good lord, what a pasting. Machado walked through Rafael Mensah to the tune of three 120-107s to retain his WBA Junior Lightweight strap on HBO.

6. Anthony Smith: Move over Randy Orton, we have a new legend killer in the house. First Rashad Evans, now Shogun Rua in the span of a couple months. Shogun looked old, slow, and doughy. It was a depressing offering.

7. Lance Palmer: The former WSOF champ remained the master of his domain, submitting Jumabieke Tuerxun in the main event of PFL 4.

8. Corey Anderson: Stepped up on a few weeks notice to take on one of the best light heavyweights in the world and shut out Glover Teixeira.

9. Andre Harrison/Francimar Barroso/Jack May/Steven Siler/Philipe Lins/Kevin Tiller/Timur Valiev/Max Coga/Josh Copeland/Valdrin Istrefi: Also earned wins and set themselves up with either playoff births or in position for one after PFL 4.

10. Cecilia Braekhus: The First Lady kept all of her welterweight gold after walking through Inna Sagaydakovskaya. Now Claressa Shields looms.

11. Cedric Doumbe: Notch another W for Doumced as he makes his way back towards Glory gold.

12. Maycee Barber/Domingo Pilarte/Edmen Shahbazyan: Earned UFC contracts at Tuesday’s Dana White’s Contender Series.

13. Lamont Roach: Won the WBO’S vacant secondary junior lightweight title in the main event of Friday’s Golden Boy on ESPN card.

14. Jaron Ennis: Ennis dispatched Armando Alvarez with a third-round KO, handing him his first career loss and claiming a WBC secondary title in the main event of ShoBox.

15. Erick Silva: He’s not dead yet! In his first fight since being cut/sent down, Silva battled through a rough beginning to grab an armbar with seventeen seconds to go in the first round. Maybe this rejuvenates Silva’s career?

Honorable Mention:

Junior Tafa

Felicia Spencer

Manny Bermudez