Fighters of the Week

1. Oleksandr Usyk: Winner of the Ali Trophy, and the undisputed Cruiserweight champion of this world after a master class on Murat Gassiev.
2. Jaime Munguia: Beefy was a tough-as-nails challenger, but the youngin is still the WBO champ and looks to hold this strap for a while, unlike its previous owners.
3. Alex Pereira: Put an emphatic end in the rubber match with Yousri Belgaroui with a right hand KO, defending his Glory Middleweight title.
4. Petpanomrung Kiatmuu9: Is the Glory interim featherweight champ after a split-decision over Kevin VanNostrand, and now a rematch with RVR awaits.
5. Alberto Machado: Good lord, what a pasting. Machado walked through Rafael Mensah to the tune of three 120-107s to retain his WBA Junior Lightweight strap on HBO.
6. Anthony Smith: Move over Randy Orton, we have a new legend killer in the house. First Rashad Evans, now Shogun Rua in the span of a couple months. Shogun looked old, slow, and doughy. It was a depressing offering.
7. Lance Palmer: The former WSOF champ remained the master of his domain, submitting Jumabieke Tuerxun in the main event of PFL 4.
8. Corey Anderson: Stepped up on a few weeks notice to take on one of the best light heavyweights in the world and shut out Glover Teixeira.
9. Andre Harrison/Francimar Barroso/Jack May/Steven Siler/Philipe Lins/Kevin Tiller/Timur Valiev/Max Coga/Josh Copeland/Valdrin Istrefi: Also earned wins and set themselves up with either playoff births or in position for one after PFL 4.
10. Cecilia Braekhus: The First Lady kept all of her welterweight gold after walking through Inna Sagaydakovskaya. Now Claressa Shields looms.
11. Cedric Doumbe: Notch another W for Doumced as he makes his way back towards Glory gold.
12. Maycee Barber/Domingo Pilarte/Edmen Shahbazyan: Earned UFC contracts at Tuesday’s Dana White’s Contender Series.
13. Lamont Roach: Won the WBO’S vacant secondary junior lightweight title in the main event of Friday’s Golden Boy on ESPN card.
14. Jaron Ennis: Ennis dispatched Armando Alvarez with a third-round KO, handing him his first career loss and claiming a WBC secondary title in the main event of ShoBox.
15. Erick Silva: He’s not dead yet! In his first fight since being cut/sent down, Silva battled through a rough beginning to grab an armbar with seventeen seconds to go in the first round. Maybe this rejuvenates Silva’s career?
Honorable Mention:
Junior Tafa
Felicia Spencer
Manny Bermudez
