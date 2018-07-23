Jeff Hardy No Longer Using The Swanton Bomb At WWE Events?

WWE is an extremely demanding company when it comes to the talent. The Superstars of WWE are asked to travel all over the world, which separates them from their families and loved ones for extended periods of time.

They’re treated like celebrities by the public but that usually means a private life is typically not possible. But the most demanding part of being a WWE Superstar is of course the physical aspect. Perhaps no one knows that better than Jeff Hardy.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Hardy may no longer be using his famous Swanton Bomb finisher at WWE house shows. Apparently his injuries will prevent him from using the move all the time though he still plans to utilize it on TV.

Fans familiar with Jeff’s history are probably not surprised by this and many likely believed the news would have come a long time ago. Jeff’s recent beatdown from Randy Orton was nothing compared to the wars Hardy has been through in the past. Jeff Hardy has always lived on the edge and his ring style was a direct reflection of his personality.

Jeff Hardy is a daredevil, a man without fear. Hardy may not have been the first man to dive off the top of a ladder but no one ever did it with the style and complete lack of self-preservation that he did. It’s a lifestyle that served him well since his 1994 debut as he’s become a legend in WWE and an inspiration to a generation of fans and wrestlers alike.

Before The Hardy Boyz burst upon the scene 24 years ago, no one looked like them and very few worked like them. But tag teams like The Young Bucks would likely never have come along had it not been for Jeff and Matt.

But every pro wrestler slows down eventually and the same is true for Jeff Hardy. Jeff still looks good but he has lost a half-step in the ring and he’s not as crisp as he once was. Losing The Swanton Bomb at house shows may disappoint some. But Hardy must do whatever is necessary to not only heal up, but prevent further injury as well.