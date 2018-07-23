Kevin Owens To Win Money In The Bank Contract At WWE 'SummerSlam'?

Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman appeared to have ended their feud at WWE Extreme Rules recently but it seems they’re just getting started. Tossing Owens off the top of a steel cage did not prevent WWE’s resident prizefighter from returning and demanding a rematch with The Monster Among Men.

But that rematch, slated for SummerSlam on August 19, comes with a stipulation. If KO wins, he gets Strowman’s WWE Money in the Bank contract. This may have surprised the Monday Night Raw crowd but perhaps it shouldn’t.

Owens has become quite the opportunist in WWE. He always manages to take advantage of the situation and spin it to his benefit. He’s been doing exactly that for the bulk of his WWE career and now he’s done it once again.

Of course the bigger news here is that Strowman can potentially lose his guaranteed title shot at Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship. Lesnar has been the subject of controversy since his imminent return to the UFC became apparent. From that moment, many fans wanted nothing more than to see him come back to WWE and drop the title.

Strowman is considered to be perhaps the best man to dethrone The Conqueror. But now that Strowman’s contendership will be up for grabs, it’s unclear what WWE has planned or what could possibly happen next.