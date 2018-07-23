Let's just get this over with

After the Twins managed to get themselves swept in Kansas City, they fell to 9.5 game behind the Cleveland Indians in the American League Central with 8 days to the Trade Deadline. Nobody ever wants to see their team wave the white flag but for all intents and purposes, this season is over.

The Twins have a lot of expiring contracts either this season or next, and need to have an eye on the long term future rather than the next couple of months. Much of that is adding the prospects that come from an end of the season fire sale, but it also has to do with the attitude in the organization.

Young players that the team hopes to build around will need to see the field, and develop their skills. They also need to buy into what the organization is doing, feel the faith in the front office about the way thing are going, and continue to work, even if it is for tomorrow, rather than today.

Now, with a bunch of short timers on the roster, you need to make sure that there isn’t anyone left who would be bad mouthing the team or second guessing what the organization is doing. Perhaps my impression is off line, but it seems as though Brian Dozier might be most dissatisfied of all players on their way out. He’s been outspoken in second guessing roster moves, and is very frustrated about not being signed to an extension. Were I in charge, he would be the one to go first, if only to alleviate potential unnecessary clubhouse tension from the get go.

Lance Lynn has never wanted to be here, and he would be next to go, followed by any members of the bullpen and rotation that elicit a fair offer. Neither the Twins players nor the fans want to wait a whole week for this immolation that we all know is coming. They should know the market by now, so why not just get on with it? It’ll be fun to just think about the future rather than worrying about the present.