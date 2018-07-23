Report: Carmelo Anthony plans to sign with Houston

After being traded, and likely waived by the Atlanta Hawks — Carmelo Anthony looks to be settling on a new team. According to a report from Marc Stein of The New York Times — Veteran forward Carmelo Anthony plans to sign with the Rockets, once he officially becomes a free agent.

Carmelo Anthony is planning to sign with the Houston Rockets upon clearing waivers in coming days, according to two people with knowledge of his plans. Anthony is unlikely to become a free agent before next week at the earliest because his pending trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Atlanta Hawks could take several days before it is officially completed, according to the people, who insisted on anonymity because they are not authorized to discuss the trade publicly.

According to Marc Stein, the former all-star is expected to sign a one-year, minimum-salary contract with Houston. Houston needed a forward desperately, signing Carmelo for a minimum contract could be a steal in free agency if Anthony can bounce back. To add, Rockets’ players are already excited for Carmelo to join. The concern would be Carmelo ruining chemistry with the current Rockets, but the Rockets’ stars are looking forward to it.

Carmelo Anthony averaged 16.2 points, and 5.8 rebounds per game on 40.4% shooting from the field for the Thunder.