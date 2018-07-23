Roman Reigns To Face Brock Lesnar At WWE 'SummerSlam'

Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley battled it out on Monday Night Raw for the right to face Universal champion Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam on August 19.

It was a hard fought match, with both men giving their all to entertain the crowd and establish their individual dominance in the ring. But in the end, this was Roman Reigns’ night.

This likely did not come as a surprise to many WWE fans. Despite how much he’s hated or how many times he’s booed, Roman continues to be the guy in WWE. He is the one that the company wants on top and that was once again the case on Raw.

Indeed the fans’ contempt for Roman is only matched by WWE’s commitment to him. Though Reigns has worked extremely hard during his main event run over the past few years, he has yet to convince a majority of the WWE faithful that he deserves any accolades for his accomplishments.

But that does not stop him from delivering in the ring every time he’s booked. Now that he is officially going to SummerSlam as Lesnar’s challenger, fans must surely be wondering how WWE will handle this situation. Lesnar versus Reigns routinely gets booed out of the building. Unless the company does something differently, there’s every reason to believe that will be the same outcome once again.