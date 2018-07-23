The Daily Target 7/23/17

Last Night: Kansas City 5, Twins 3 – I’m not saying anything, but we are 8 days from the trade deadline, and the Twins just got swept by the Royals and did so by giving up a 3 run, inside the park home run to Drew Butera. It’s pretty bad out there, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the Twins make some moves before they head to Toronto, but after I am done writing this post.

Roster Rundown: As I write this, I know for sure that the Twins have at least moved to send Alan Busenitz to Rochester to make room for Adalberto Mejia, who will start against the Blue Jays. But who else will get traded?