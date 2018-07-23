The History of the FIFA World Cup Football Trophy

Football World Cups have no competitors when it comes to bringing the most exciting, emotional and thrilling tournament for the audience. The FIFA World Cup holds a rich history in terms of sports, sportsmen as well as Football Trophies. Football fans all over the world and athletes can gain immense inspiration from the historical FIFA World Cup trophy which is truly an epitome of motivation and devotion for Football players and fans alike. Here is a quick peek at the history of FIFA World Cup Trophy over the course of years:

Jules Rimet Trophy:

The first ever inaugural ceremony of FIFA World Cup took place in 1930. The first ever FIFA World Cup Trophy was designed by Abel Laufer and named after the third FIFA president Jules Rimet. Carved in the form of Nike, the Greek goddess of victory, holding a cup, the first ever FIFA World Cup trophy was designed by using gold-plated silver sterling. Initially, it was known as World Cup but it was nicknamed as the Golden Goddess afterward.

The first four World Cups were shared between Italy and Uraguay. West Germany followed them by winning the World Cup in 1954. By winning three out of the next four World Cups, Brazil then became the outright owner of World Cup as per FIFA’s regulations.

Second World War:

During the Second World War, the FIFA World Cup 1938 was under the possession of Italy and its safety was at stake due to the Nazi attack. The FIFA vice-president, Italian Ottorino Barassi took out the trophy from a bank vault and in order to protect it from Nazis, he hid it under the bed.

Stolen and found:

Only 4 months prior to the 1966 FIFA World Cup England, the trophy was stolen from Westminster Central Hall despite the 24-hour security. The convicts demanded a ransom of £15,000. A replica was made just in case the original trophy could not be recovered. A dog named Pickles found the trophy and was rewarded with a price of £7,000. FIFA later bought the replica at a cost of £250,000.

The mystery of Football Trophy:

After the original World Cup was moved to Brazil in 1970, it was again stolen in the year of 1983 from the Rio city. Despite the trial of 4 men in absentia, the trophy was never recovered and it has been believed to be melted or broken down and sold in parts.

FIFA World Cup 1974:

A new trophy was designed after the 1974 incident. Designs of Italian sculpture Silvio Gazzinga won the approval. The new World Cup is made from 5 kilograms of 18-carat gold and depicts two people holding the World Cup. The name of winning team is engraved on the bottom of the trophy and no more space for engravings will remain after the FIFA world cup of 2038. It is stored in FIFA football museum in Zurich and is only moved for the FIFA World Cup tour and showed during FIFA World Cup draws.

Jimmy Jump:

The new World Cup got a close call for stealing when a player tried to place a Barentina on the trophy but was quickly escorted by bodyguards.

FIFA World Cup Trophy 2018:

France now holds the possession of the World Cup 2018 Trophy and it will return it before the draws of next FIFA World Cup.