Watch: Tiger Woods angry at fan who heckled him on tee shot at The Open Championship

Tiger Woods turned in his best performance since returning to the golf course over the weekend, when he finished The Open Championship tied for sixth place (-5).

Woods was in contention heading into Sunday’s action, but he shot a 71, and wasn’t able to compete with the likes of Francesco Molinari, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose.

He sure wasn’t happy when a fan yelled during his tee shot at one point, either, which he made very clear. Here’s what the sequence of events looked like.

And here’s how Woods reacted afterward.

It’s not like Woods isn’t used to fans yelling during his tee shots, though, so it’s surprising he reacted the way he did.