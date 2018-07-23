MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: July 23/18

Jul 7, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Raphael Assuncao (red gloves) fights Rob Font (blue gloves) during UFC 226 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Bantamweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 T.J. Dillashaw 434.5
2 2 2 Cody Garbrandt 207
3 3 5 Marlon Moraes 172
4 4 7 John Lineker 164.5
5 5 9 Aljamain Sterling 116
6 8 4 Raphael Assuncao 115
7 7 6 Jimmie Rivera 114
8 10 10 Pedro Munhoz 103
9 5 12 Rob Font 101
10 11 Brian Kelleher 98
11 12 10 Bryan Caraway 96.5
12 13 Joe Soto 95
13 8 Eddie Wineland 89
14 14 Renan Barao 87
15 15 Rani Yahya 84
16 15 13 Alejandro Perez 79
17 17 8 John Dodson 68
18 18 Iuri Alcantara 62
19 19 14 Thomas Almeida 54.5
20 20 Kyung Ho Kang 54
21 21 11 Cody Stamann 53
22 37 Manny Bermudez 47.5
22 NR Song Yadong 47.5
24 22 Mitch Gagnon 46.5
25 23 Tim Elliott 43.5
26 24 Jose Alberto Quinonez 39
27 NR Felipe Arantes 38.5
28 25 Matthew Lopez 38
28 25 Russell Doane 38
30 27 Marlon Vera 37.5
31 28 Ricardo Ramos 34.5
32 30 Chris Holdsworth 32.5
33 31 Frankie Saenz 32
34 32 15 Brett Johns 30
35 33 16 Douglas Silva de Andrade 29.5
36 29 Damian Stasiak 29
37 34 Diego Rivas 27.5
38 35 Luke Sanders 26
39 37 Nathaniel Wood 25
39 NR Petr Yan 25
39 37 Ricky Simon 25
42 40 Patrick Williams 24
43 41 Andre Soukhamthath 22.5
43 41 Ian Entwistle 22.5
43 41 Johnny Eduardo 22.5
43 41 Tom Duquesnoy 22.5
47 36 Teruto Ishihara 21
48 45 Guido Cannetti 18
49 46 Henry Briones 15
50 47 Sean O’Malley 9.5
51 48 Benito Lopez 5
51 NR Liu Pingyuan 5
53 49 Aiemann Zahabi 4.5
54 49 Davey Grant 4
55 51 Albert Morales 3.5
56 52 Kwan Ho Kwak 0
56 52 Merab Dvalishvili 0
56 52 Terrion Ware 0

 

