Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call- Win streak reaches 10

In our daily Wake-Up Call, we get you ready for the day with a complete look at all things Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pittsburgh Pirates made it 10 in a row Monday night in impressive fashion by getting to Cleveland Indians’ ace Corey Kluber in a 7-0 rain-shortened win.

The Bucs knocked Kluber out after just four innings thanks to a four-run second that saw Josh Harrison hit a three-run homer in his return to the lineup.

Starling Marte extended his hit streak to 16 games with an RBI single in the inning.

After a rain delay, the Pirates added three more off Kluber in the fourth thanks to an RBI single from Marte and a two-run triple off the bat of Gregory Polanco.

That was more than enough for Trevor Williams, who outpitched Kluber, tossing six shutout innings, allowing just four hits while walking a pair.

The win moves the Bucs to sevcn games behind the National League Central Chicago Cubs and just four games out of the second wild card spot.

The 10-game win streak in the Pirates longest since 2004.

Roster Moves

Before the game, the Pirates called up Casey Sadler to add to the bullpen.

Max Moroff was sent back to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Sadler had to be added to the 40-man roster so Josh Smoker was DFA’d.

Sadler posted a 3.46 ERA in 67.2 innings, with 55 strikeouts, a 1.45 WHIP in the minors this season.

Up Next

The Pirates and Indians continue their three-game set tonight in Cleveland.

Joe Musgrove (3-4, 4.08 ERA) gets the ball for the Pirates. He will be opposed by Cleveland’s Shane Bieber (5-1, 3.53 ERA). Bieber will be re-called from the minors prior to the game.

#BUCSin280

Just getting off of a plane but… #RAISEIT #Pirates win their 10th STRAIGHT defeating the #Indians in a rain shortened 6 inning game. Williams gets the shutout victory, little league style. Kluber was roughed up by this hot hitting team. Jhay went yard in his return. #BUCSin280 — Pirates Breakdown (@piratebreakdown) July 24, 2018

Baseball on the web