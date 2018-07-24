Report: New York Mets Promoting Jeff McNeil To Major Leagues

After waiting for nearly six years in the minor leagues, New York Mets’ prospect Jeff McNeil is poised to make his major league debut. The Mets are planning on recalling the 26 year old McNeil prior to tonight’s game with the San Diego Padres, aftermarq contributor Rich Macleod reports. The news was confirmed by Joel Sherman of the New York Post, who noted that the expectation is that McNeil will get time at third base. The Mets had previously stated that McNeil was strictly a second baseman, but he has played almost every position in the minor leagues this season.

McNeil has done nothing but hit in the minors this year, batting a combined .342 with 19 home runs and 71 RBI’s between AA Binghamton and AAA Las Vegas. The big surprise for McNeil is the absolute explosion in power that he has shown this season. After never hitting more than four homers in a season before, McNeil already has 19 long balls to go along with 26 doubles and five triples. Considering the anemic production the Mets have gotten at third base from Jose Reyes since Todd Frazier got hurt, it won’t hurt to let McNeil see if he is ready for the majors. McNeil will likely shift over to second base on a full time basis once the Mets trade Cabrera to a contender, giving him an every day spot for the rest of the season.

McNeil isn’t on the 25 or 40 man roster, so the Mets will need to make roster moves to accommodate his arrival. An easy choice would be to designated Reyes for assignment, but since the Mets have avoided doing that all year it would be surprising to see them change course now. The Mets may end up placing Yoenis Cespedes back on the disabled list with a recurrence of his heel problems, so that would open the active roster spot for McNeil. The 40 man roster does have one open spot on it after the trade of Jeurys Familia, so the Mets can simply let McNeil claim that opening.