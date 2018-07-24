Summer Rerun Season

You ever have your DVR record something automatically because it believes the show is first run, and then you go and watch it only to find out you saw the episode two months ago?

That’s how I feel about every Jacob deGrom start. I keep thinking that one of these starts is going to be a first run episode. But it’s the same damn thing. deGrom got hit around a little bit, but his offense failed him again, and who knows what effect the Jose Bautista dropped fly ball had on the fifth inning. Instead of two outs and nobody on, deGrom now has to throw stressful pitches, and the first one goes to the backstop. Sets the tone for the rest of the inning, with a single by Freddy Galvis and a triple by Manny Margot getting the Padres two runs in the fifth.

Then Wil Myers doubles in the sixth, and he comes home on a ridiculous error by Amed Rosario. Shame, because Rosario had looked good on Monday up until that point with a bunt single, and some nice range up the middle. But then he does this and … yes, you can live with it. But to keep seeing this nonsense happen to deGrom is like seeing the same damn episodes of Storage Wars over and over again, when you only watch three times in a month and it’s all the same episode?

Normally I would call Rosario’s error, where he charged a slow hopper and then pulled off an ole to let it go by him, a symptom of a deeper issue of major league development. But as we have seen from this weekend, all problems go deeper than just one aspect of an organization. Though some still come short of mentioning them by name, we know who that most important aspect of our failure is.

Today’s Hate List

Wilpon Wilpon Wilpon Wilpon Wilpon

See, it’s that easy! Try it sometime.