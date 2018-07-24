The Daily Target 7/23

Last Night – Twins 8, Toronto 3 – The Blue Jays hucked the entire bullpen at the Twins on Monday with extremely limited success. All of the Twins, except Eddie Rosario for some reason, were able to kill it at the plate, and Adalberto Mejia pitched quite well. Paul Molitor played a funny joke by pulling Brian Dozier and Eduardo Escobar late in the game, making people speculate as to whether or not they were traded. They weren’t.

