Tips for creating your gentle bedroom

By the time you get to 60 years old, you would have spent 20 years or so sleeping. But why is it that you are not getting as much rest as you need? The reason might have something to do with the state of your room!

Most of the rooms in your house are always filled with all sorts of activity. Your living room is constantly full of people moving around: family gathering, TV, used for entertaining visitors or watching The Walking Dead with your kids; there’s always someone tinkering with food in the kitchen as it is the powerhouse of the home; the bathroom is where you go to clean up. With all these things going on around your house, there’s only one place designed to calm and comfort you: your bedroom.

The essence of having a cozy bedroom is even more underlined when you consider that whether we’re sleeping, working or just lounging, the bedroom has over generations evolved to become an extension of the living room in many households nowadays. Often a good night’s rest is what determines whether you’ll have an awesome day, a meh one or a forgettable one.

So you should transform your bedroom into your very own happy space and meditation sanctuary. To do this, you must keep out the noise from your room and create a peaceful aura so you can have a place where you go to restore your energies in the most relaxing ways.

1. Get Comfortable Bedding

The difference between comfortable sleep and comfort is often a comfortable bed, so try not to scrimp on this area. You don’t want to wake up from poor sleep and still complain of body pain. Meanwhile, according to Best Mattress Reviews, a lot of folks fail to realize that their mattress might be too stiff or too soft. You should try to aim for something with just the right balance of firmness and softness with enough support. If your budget isn’t so accommodating, then maybe try a textured mattress topper. Get pillows that allow you enough neck support. If you have comfortable bedding, you’ll you’re sure to avoid unrestful hours of tossing and turning, so choose the best options that you can afford and spend a few extra bucks for your comfort. You should also make sure to maintain your mattress the way the manufacturer recommends so that you can prevent sagging, wear and tear.

Optionally, if you cannot yet afford a new mattress, then get a mattress topper to add comfort and support to the existing one. Swap out a scratchy old duvet cover for fresh linen. They’re not expensive and will refresh your room. Choose natural-fiber soft bedding like cotton as the material doesn’t heat up at night. Add a warm blanket and a thick comforter, then round off with several accent pillows and shams to top of a bed that you’ll always look forward to crashing in.

2. Color it Calm

Bright colors might look good in the movies, but they don’t help sleep much. Sharp colors are distracting. You want your room to be as calm as possible, different from the hustle and bustle of other parts of the house. Try to paint your room in cool colors, think of the peacefulness of the lakeside with its unobtrusive colors and calm waters. Colors like soft blue speak of pure relaxation, white furniture, patterned sheets and quaint accents help add plenty of interest to avoid being boring without being in your face. Pastel and shades of green, blue and gray are easy on the eyes without working you’re them too hard.

Earthy colors in soft tones such as white and grey and beige and shades of pink give your bedroom a zen feel to induce a sense of relaxation and calmness. Aim for chromatic harmony between and visual continuity between walls, furniture, and floors.

3. Use soft natural light

Use nature-inspired lighting for a relaxing calming effect. Take away all forms of harsh lights. A low-intensity floor lamp with a dim bedside lamp is perfect in controlling the areas to be lighted. Avoid using a strong direct light from the ceiling. Indirect lighting is the ideal bet for bedrooms. You want to create an aura for sleep, not for work. Diffused light from candles is also beautiful.

4. Add Some Life to Your Bedroom

Keeping a small green plant in the room will do wonders for the aura as well as look beautiful. Plants have a calming purifying effect as they release oxygen and water that increases humidity and clean up the air to help you breathe more easily. The soothing green colors also help put a refreshing sense of life in the room. You should avoid flowers that require special maintenance or bring about harsh or disturbing scents though.

5. Ban Electronics

Fiddling with your laptop in bed might be a tempting fad from the movies, but it won’t do much good for you sleep-wise. Also, you may be wondering what to do with your unwinding time before you drift off to sleep and be tempted to play Candy Crush on your smartphone or take one last peek at Instagram before you sleep, but the addictive nature of these activities can keep you awake for longer than you intend to be. Suddenly it’s 4 am and you have to get up in two hours!

Also, leaving the TV on as well as the light from all of these electronic devices before you sleep can even deceive your brain into believing it’s time to wake up, before time. Discipline yourself and always turn off all electronic devices at least an hour before bedtime, best to keep them out of the room totally. Kindles though aren’t backlit so you can catch up on a little reading before you sleep if you have to indulge.

6. Declutter

You can’t relax in a messy bedroom. Even if you do nothing else, take out time to make sure you don’t have to trip over a hairbrush on Monday night. Get rid of anything you neither need nor particularly like. This doesn’t mean your bedroom needs to be stark, but be as minimalistic as possible. Your bedroom is the part of your house made for rest, not an art gallery, so be easy on the decor.

As an extra tip, you can use soft scents to stimulate a sweet feeling that can help you sleep faster and improve your mood.