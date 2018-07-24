Tucker Poolman Re-Signs with the Jets

Another day, another former University of North Dakota hockey player has re-signed with his NHL team. Former All-American defenseman Tucker Poolman has signed a three-year deal with the Winnipeg Jets.

In 24 games with the Jets, Poolman scored (1g-1a–2pts), he was also he was also a plus-two. Poolman also played two games during the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs but didn’t register a point.

In addition, Poolman played in 17 games with the Manitoba Moose scoring (1g-9a–10pts). Poolman was selected in the fifth round of the 2013 NHL Draft, 127 overall by the Jets.

Finally, Poolman played in 118 games during three seasons with UND scoring (20g-52a—72pts) he was also plus-44. (Stats via Elite Prospects)

Per Ken Wiebe, Winnipeg Sun — The 25-year-old defenceman agreed to terms on a three-year deal on Tuesday afternoon worth $775,000. According to a source, Poolman will be paid $650,000 in salary this season, $825,000 in 2019-20 and $850,000 in 2020-21. Poolman, chosen by the Jets in the fifth round (127th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, had one goal and two points in 24 NHL games last season while averaging 12:34 of ice time. The right-handed shooting blue-liner also had one goal and 10 points in 17 games in the American Hockey League with the Manitoba Moose.

You can see Poolman’s contract details at Cap Friendly.