MMA Manifesto

UFC Fight Night: Alvarez vs Poirier 2 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night: Alvarez vs Poirier 2 Fight Card

MMA Manifesto

UFC Fight Night: Alvarez vs Poirier 2 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night: Alvarez vs Poirier 2
July 28, 2018 
Scotiabank Saddledome
Calgary, Alberta

 

UFC Fight Night: Alvarez vs Poirier 2 Fight Card

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

8,404 – best FOX card in recent memory

UFC on Fox cards range between 7,700-6,400 points, with an average UFC on Fox card ranking 7,300

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (FOX/CTV TWO – 2:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights (five rounds):
Eddie Alvarez  (29-5, 1 NC,  #9 ranked lightweight) vs Dustin Poirier  (23-5, 1 NC, #7 ranked lightweight)

Featherweights:
Jose Aldo  (26-4, #3 ranked featherweight) vs Jeremy Stephens (28-14, #7 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Joanna Jedrzejczyk  (14-2, #2 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Tecia Torres  (10-2, #10 ranked women’s strawweight))

Lightweights:
Alexander Hernandez  (9-1, #30 ranked lightweight) vs Olivier Aubin-Mercier  (12-2 #16 ranked lightweight)

 

Prelims (FOX/TSN2 – 6:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:
Jordan Mein  (30-12,  #51 ranked welterweight) vs Alex Morono  (14-4, 1 NC, #61 ranked welterweight)

Featherweights:
Hakeem Dawodu  (7-1-1, #56 ranked featherweight) vs Austin Arnett (15-5, #56 ranked featherweight)

Lightweights:
Kajan Johnson  (22-12-1, #24 ranked lightweight) vs Islam Makhachev  (15-1, #9 ranked lightweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Gadzhimurad Antigulov  (20-4, #51 ranked light heavyweight) vs Ion Cutelaba  (13-3, 1 NC, #26 ranked light heavyweight)

 

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 4:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:
John Makdessi  (15-6, #36 ranked lightweight) vs Ross Pearson  (22-14, 1 NC, #60 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Alexis Davis  (19-7, #6 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Katlyn Chookagian  (10-1, #15 ranked women’s flyweight)

Flyweights:
Dustin Ortiz (18-7, #10 ranked flyweight) vs Matheus Nicolau   (13-2-1, #15 ranked flyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Randa Markos  (8-6, #18 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Nina Ansaroff  (8-5, #23 ranked women’s strawweight)

Lightweights:
Devin Powell   (8-3, #72 ranked lightweight) vs Alvaro Herrera   (9-5, #60 ranked lightweight)

 

Betting Odds:


UFC on FOX 30: Alvarez vs. Poirier odds - BestFightOdds

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

2hr

Twins 2hr ago

Last Night – Twins 8, Toronto 3 – The Blue Jays hucked the entire bullpen at the Twins on Monday with extremely limited success. (…)

10hr

Mets 10hr ago

You ever have your DVR record something automatically because it believes the show is first run, and then you go and watch it only to (…)

More MMA Manifesto
Home