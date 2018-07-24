WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus Confirmed For 'Evolution' PPV

Announced live on television and then shared around the world wide web, the WWE is bringing its audience an all-female event named “Evolution”. Stephanie McMahon spoke to the live crowd on WWE Raw last night saying, “Because of all of you, men and women using your voices for change, we are able to provide the platform to show the world that women can do anything and be anything they want to be,” she said. “Because of all of you, we are able to stand here and make another first-ever announcement. On October 28, over 50 women, then, now and forever, will participate in an event called Evolution, and that event, I am privileged to announce will be the first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view.”

The event will be held at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York and when the story broke on WWE.Com, some bigtime Hall of Fame names were announced to be participating; including Trish Stratus and Lita.

With any major announcement of a future event, also comes the speculation and the prognosticators and on a recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was looking towards the future of this type of event and believes that WWE might be looking for a title change or two with Alexa Bliss or Carmella being dethroned as their respective shows’ champion because “If you end [Evolution] with those two, there is going to be a struggle,” Meltzer said.

But that is for the future and the event is still three months away with no current matches scheduled. And on the other side, the announcement has fueled a wave of celebration on social media from the current WWE roster. And from their response, this will be an event to look forward to. Pictured below is just a few of the Tweets shared from current WWE female superstars who are all anticipating the event.