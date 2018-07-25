7/25/18 Game Preview: San Diego Padres at New York Mets

It is fitting that the weather is overcast today for the New York Mets (41-57), whose immediate future looks very cloudy after the team announced this morning that outfielder Yoenis Cespedes will undergo surgery on both heels that will sideline him for a minimum of 8-10 months. Cespedes’ news completely overshadows any good will the Mets had from a 6-2 win over the San Diego Padres (42-62) last night, a victory that allowed the Mets to even the three game set at a game a piece. Both teams will look to grab the rubber game this afternoon, with first pitch from a rainy Citi Field scheduled for 12:10 pm.
The Mets will send rookie right hander Corey Oswalt (0-2, 5.64 ERA) to the mound today. Oswalt last pitched on July 15th, when he allowed one run in five innings against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field, but did not factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to lose 6-1. The Padres will counter with lefty Clayton Richard (7-9, 4.82 ERA), the third left hander in a row the Mets have faced. Richard was hit hard by the Philadelphia Phillies last Friday, giving up seven runs in three innings to take his ninth loss of the year.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- SS Amed Rosario
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- RF Jose Bautista
- LF Michael Conforto
- C Kevin Plawecki
- CF Brandon Nimmo
- 3B Jose Reyes
- SP Corey Oswalt
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Padres have never faced Oswalt before.
- Richard faced the Mets in San Diego back on April 27th, giving up three runs in 6.2 innings, but received a loss for his efforts.
- Despite getting a hit in his big league debut last night, Jeff McNeil won’t make his first big league start today. The Mets are going with Jose Reyes at third since he can handle lefties like Richard and is playing well defensively according to manager Mickey Callaway. Reyes will bat eighth.
- The Mets are trying to win their first series since May 18th-20th, when they swept the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field.
- This is the final game of the season between the Mets and Padres. The Mets lead the series 3-2, so at worst they will end up with a split.
- Weather could be a factor today with the forecast calling for a chance of rain throughout the day.
Comments