Antonio Brown arrives at training camp in a helicopter

The Steelers enter training camp with plenty of questions, but the biggest question of the offseason was answered Wednesday.

Everyone wondered how Antonio Brown would get to training camp. How would he follow up last year’s chauffeured Rolls-Royce arrival?

The six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver answered that question by flying to Saint Vincent College in a helicopter.

Showing up to training camp in crazy vehicles has become a tradition for Brown and the Steelers. On one hand, it would be nice for the Steelers to tone down the showmanship, arrive quietly and ready to work after falling on their faces in the playoffs last year.

Brown, however, did come out of the helicopter holding a briefcase, perhaps to indicate that he’s ready to get down to business. He didn’t look nearly as ridiculous as he did sitting in the back seat of the Rolls with a fancy suit last year.

And most importantly, at least Brown is in camp.