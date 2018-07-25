Clips from the Clipshow: July 12-24

The Clippers return from the break on the road versus the Louisville Bats. The offense starts the second half strong with a four game sweep scoring more than five runs in each contest. Columbus returns to Huntington Park to host the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and then another four game set against the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. During the series with the IronPigs, only one win was recorded but they were all close losses. Columbus lost two of three to Lehigh Valley and split the four game set against Scranton before the scheduled off day on Monday. They hit the road for another six games versus the Pawtucket Red Sox and the IronPigs again. Stephen Fife gets the ball for Tuesday’s game coming in with a record of 4-5 and an ERA of 6.21. A rocky outing for Fife as he gives up five runs in four and one third innings raising his earned run total to 6.51. The Clipshow drop the first game of the set by a score of 6-3.

Eric Haase hit home runs in three games since returning from the All-Star break for his twelfth of the season. Nellie Rodriguez had two long balls of his own in Tuesday’s game against Lehigh Valley for his ninth. Pitching wise the Clippers rotation have done their job defensively, keeping each game close even in a losing effort to kick off the second half of play. Nellie Rodriguez’s home run total climbs to double digits with ten home runs in Sunday’s game.

Mike Napoli signed a minor league contract with the Indians on February 28 , 2018 with an invitation to spring training camp. He was then released in March so the Indians avoided having to pay him a $100,000 retention bonus but would later be resigned by the team. However, in April Napoli announced he would be out for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL and meniscus injury. Since Napoli is thirty six years old, this could mark the end of such an impressive career including a World Series championship with the Boston Red Sox back in 2013. He would spend the earlier days of his playing career with the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Angels.