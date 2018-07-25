Philadelphia Eagles 2018 training camp opening roster

This morning, 22 teams across the NFL will report to their respective training grounds for their first day of training camp for the 2018 season. Among those teams is the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Throughout the offseason, the Eagles have gained some key additions to the roster while losing some valuable players as well.
Here are the 89 players that will begin training camp for the Eagles:
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Carson Wentz, Nick Foles, Nate Sudfeld, Joe Callahan
Running Back: Jay Ajayi, Corey Clement, Darren Sproles, Matt Jones, Wendell Smallwood, Donnell Pumphrey, Josh Adams
Wide Receiver: Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, Mack Hollins, Mike Wallace, Markus Wheaton, Bryce Treggs, Rashard Davis, Shelton Gibson, Anthony Mahoungou, Greg Ward Jr., Tim Wilson
Tight End: Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, Richard Rodgers, Billy Brown, Josh Perkins, Adam Zaruba
Tackle: Jason Peters, Lane Johnson, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Aaron Evans, Taylor Hart, Jordan Mailata, Matt Pryor, Toby Wearthersby
Guard: Brandon Brooks, Isaac Seumalo, Stephen Wisiewski, Chance Warmack, Darrell Greene, Ian Park
Center: Jason Kelce, Jon Toth
DEFENSE
Tackle: Fletcher Cox, Tim Jernigan, Haloti Ngata, Destiny Vaeao, Winston Craig, Bruce Hector, Elijah Qualls
Defensive End: Derek Barnett, Michael Bennett, Brandon Graham, Chris Long, Steven Means, Joe Ostman, Aziz Shittu, John Sweat
Cornerback: Ronald Darby, Jalen Mills, Rasul Douglas, Sidney Jones, De’Vante Bausby, Elie Bouka, D.J. Killings, Avonte Maddox, Chandon Sullivan
Linebacker: Jordan Hicks, Nigel Bradham, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Joe Walker, Asantay Brown, Danny Ezechukwu, Nathan Gerry, Corey Nelson, LaRoy Reynolds, Kyle Wilson, Paul Worrilow
Safety: Malcolm Jenkins, Rodney McLeod, Chris Maragos, Ryan Neal, Jeremy Reaves, Stephen Roberts, Tre Sullivan
SPECIAL TEAMS
Place Kicker: Jake Elliot
Punter: Cameron Johnston
Long Snapper: Rick Lovato
As the Eagles progress through camp, and the preseason, the coaches and personnel staffs will be evaluating players as the team looks to sure up their final roster of 53 players by Sept. 1 at 4 p.m.
Comments