Philadelphia Eagles 2018 training camp opening roster

This morning, 22 teams across the NFL will report to their respective training grounds for their first day of training camp for the 2018 season. Among those teams is the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Throughout the offseason, the Eagles have gained some key additions to the roster while losing some valuable players as well.

Here are the 89 players that will begin training camp for the Eagles:

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Carson Wentz, Nick Foles, Nate Sudfeld, Joe Callahan

Running Back: Jay Ajayi, Corey Clement, Darren Sproles, Matt Jones, Wendell Smallwood, Donnell Pumphrey, Josh Adams

Wide Receiver: Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, Mack Hollins, Mike Wallace, Markus Wheaton, Bryce Treggs, Rashard Davis, Shelton Gibson, Anthony Mahoungou, Greg Ward Jr., Tim Wilson

Tight End: Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, Richard Rodgers, Billy Brown, Josh Perkins, Adam Zaruba

Tackle: Jason Peters, Lane Johnson, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Aaron Evans, Taylor Hart, Jordan Mailata, Matt Pryor, Toby Wearthersby

Guard: Brandon Brooks, Isaac Seumalo, Stephen Wisiewski, Chance Warmack, Darrell Greene, Ian Park

Center: Jason Kelce, Jon Toth

DEFENSE

Tackle: Fletcher Cox, Tim Jernigan, Haloti Ngata, Destiny Vaeao, Winston Craig, Bruce Hector, Elijah Qualls

Defensive End: Derek Barnett, Michael Bennett, Brandon Graham, Chris Long, Steven Means, Joe Ostman, Aziz Shittu, John Sweat

Cornerback: Ronald Darby, Jalen Mills, Rasul Douglas, Sidney Jones, De’Vante Bausby, Elie Bouka, D.J. Killings, Avonte Maddox, Chandon Sullivan

Linebacker: Jordan Hicks, Nigel Bradham, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Joe Walker, Asantay Brown, Danny Ezechukwu, Nathan Gerry, Corey Nelson, LaRoy Reynolds, Kyle Wilson, Paul Worrilow

Safety: Malcolm Jenkins, Rodney McLeod, Chris Maragos, Ryan Neal, Jeremy Reaves, Stephen Roberts, Tre Sullivan

SPECIAL TEAMS

Place Kicker: Jake Elliot

Punter: Cameron Johnston

Long Snapper: Rick Lovato

As the Eagles progress through camp, and the preseason, the coaches and personnel staffs will be evaluating players as the team looks to sure up their final roster of 53 players by Sept. 1 at 4 p.m.