Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call- Bucs Keeep Power Surge Going

The Pittsburgh Pirates made it 11 wins in a row Tuesday night with a 9-4 pounding of the Cleveland Indians.

Starling Marte, Gregory Polanco and Josh Bell all connected with two-run homers in the win.

Marte drove in three and extended his hitting streak to a career-high 17 games.

Joe Musgrove pitched well for the Bucs, tossing seven innings, allowing two runs on five hits. It was his first win since June 29.

Dickerson leaves game

Something to keep an eye on is the health of Corey Dickerson, who has been outstanding at the top of the Pirates order.

Dickerson doubled and tripled, but was removed in the bottom of the fourth with some hamstring tightness.

He said after the game that he didn’t think it was serious, but likely will get the day off today.

Lumber Co is Back

It’s insane how the Pirates have been hitting the long ball.

The Pirates have homered now in nine straight contests and have hit 22 total homers in that span.

A big part of that is the outfield.

The combination of Dickerson, Marte and Polanco have homerd nine times in the past five games.

This offense has been fun to watch.

Up Next

The Pirates and Indians conclude their three-game set this afternoon in Cleveland.

Jameson Taillon (7-7, 3.80 ERA) gets the ball for the Bucs. He will be opposed by Cleveland’s Trevor Bauer (8-6, 2.44).

This should be a great pitching matchup.

