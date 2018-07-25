Report: Anthony Davis was 'shocked' by DeMarcus Cousins' decision

Despite being an NBA superstar, Pelicans big man Anthony Davis joined every NBA fan in shock when DeMarcus Cousins headed to Golden State. Cousins reportedly had little to no interest from other teams after his achilles injury, putting him in a corner. Despite the limited market, Davis was still shocked by the move to the Bay Area, as he told CBS Sports.

After saying that he heard about the trade on TV, Davis said that: “Of course I was a little shocked, but I know DeMarcus. And he made the best decision for him and his career at that time — and for his family. I understand it’s a business, of course I definitely would have loved to keep going but at that point I’m not sure what was going on with his situation or what was going through his head. It’s a lot, coming from being traded and then feeling like you deserve a max contract and then you … rupture your Achilles.”

Cousins is one of the best pure centers in the NBA, especially in the past decade. So, it is rare to see a player of his caliber sign for a mid-level exception. But, Cousins insists he made the best move possible for the future of his career despite backlash.

Before tearing his achilles, Cousins averaged 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and, 1.6 steals, 16. blocks and even shot 35% from three point range.