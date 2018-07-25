'SmackDown Live' Gets Snubbed From WWE 'SummerSlam' Poster?

A poster is going around that first appeared on the Twitter of WrestlingInc.Com claiming they had the “official” poster for WWE SummerSlam. Since then, the image has come across every other news site as fact, but it is important to note that there is no official release of any SummerSlam poster from WWE.Com, nor their social medias yet. Below is the poster and the big scandal is that it is all WWE Raw based, focusing on two of the main storylines, those featuring Alexa Bliss defending the WWE Raw Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey, and Brock Lesnar defending the WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns.

If this image does end up being the official poster, there will be some backlash from fans of Smackdown Live as none of the stories from the blue brand are being represented. With storylines like AJ Styles defending the WWE Championship against Samoa Joe and Becky Lynch challenging for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship against the reigning champion, Carmella; Smackdown Live definitely deserves equal treatment. This is about the time WWE releases the SummerSlam poster. Last year, on July 26, the poster for SummerSlam 2017 was released. You’ll see it pictured below, but you’ll see a big difference, not just with the amount of people featured, but with a good cross-section from both Raw and Smackdown Live.

An argument could be made that since the SummerSlam match-up of AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe wasn’t known until Smackdown Live last night (Tuesday, July 24, 2018), then perhaps the poster was already in production with the information found out on Raw from the night before where Roman Reigns defeated Bobby Lashley to become the official # 1 Contender to face the “Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar on August 20th at SummerSlam. But, in the world of professional wrestling, that seems a moot argument because of the scripted nature of the entertainment.

But, until word comes from WWE.Com or their social media accounts of the “official” SummerSlam 2018 poster, we should take this current version with a grain of salt.