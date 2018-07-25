The Daily Target 7/25

Last Night: Twins 5, Blue Jays 0 – In case the Twins make any deals in the next week where pitchers are dealt to other teams, please remember that Minnesota still has a young man on the roster by the name of Jose Berrios, who is pretty good.

KSTP: Berrios, Escobar lead Twins to 5-0 win over Blue Jays – That said, the Twins might not have Eduardo Escobar back next year. He did hit a three run homer to really put some space between the Twins and Jays.

Roster Rundown: The Twins designated Taylor Motter for assignment after the game. The move was made so that Ervin Santana could make his season debut. We’re saved!