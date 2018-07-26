7/26/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Pittsburgh Pirates

The New York Mets (42-57) have to be feeling good right now. After defeating the San Diego Padres yesterday, the Mets secured their first series victory since the middle of May and have a winning record in the month of July. None of this changes the fact that there could be big changes for the Mets in the next few days, with players like Asdrubal Cabrera, Wilmer Flores, and Zack Wheeler potentially on the move prior to the July 31st trade deadline. Before the Mets get there, however, they kick off a six game road trip tonight with a weekend set against the red hot Pittsburgh Pirates (53-50). First pitch for the first of four is scheduled for 7:05 pm at PNC Park.
The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (4-8, 3.65 ERA) to the mound tonight. Matz was hit hard in his last start, giving up five runs in five innings to lose to the New York Yankees last Saturday. The Pirates will counter with rookie right hander Nick Kingham (5-4, 4.11 ERA). Kingham picked up his fifth win of the year in his last start, allowing only two runs in 6.1 innings to defeat the Cincinnati Reds last Saturday.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- SS Amed Rosario
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- LF Michael Conforto
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- CF Brandon Nimmo
- RF Jose Bautista
- 3B Jeff McNeil
- C Devin Mesoraco
- SP Steven Matz
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Pirates had an 11 game winning streak snapped yesterday, but used the momentum from the streak to climb into third place in the National League Central.
- The Mets lost two out of three to the Pirates at Citi Field back in late June.
- The Mets won two out of three over the Pirates at PNC Park last season.
- Matz faced the Pirates at Citi Field back on June 26th, giving up three runs in seven innings of work, but did not factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to win in 10 innings.
- Kingham has never faced the Mets before.
- Jeff McNeil will make his first major league start today, playing third base and batting seventh.
Comments