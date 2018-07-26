Celtics sign Jabari Bird to multi-year deal

After some impressive performances at the G-League and NBA levels last season… not to mention a pretty nice summer league the Celtics have officially made Jabari Bird a full-time member of the team.

The Boston Celtics have signed guard Jabari Bird, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Bird (6-6, 198 lbs.) spent his rookie season with the Celtics on a two-way deal in 2017-18, averaging 3.0 points (57.7% FG, 42.9% 3-PT), 1.5 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 8.8 minutes in 13 games (one start). He scored a career-high 15 points and shot 7-of-10 from the field against Chicago on April 6.

Two-year deal for Jabari Bird with the #Celtics . First year guaranteed, second year conditional. Gives guard a chance to earn minutes. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) July 26, 2018

It’s unclear how much that deal is for right now. At the very least, it’s about triple or quadruple the approximately $200,000 he made last year as a two-way player.

He might have been able get a bigger payday if he went overseas, but he told me flat out in Las Vegas that he was not playing anywhere but right here in the United States.

“I’m an NBA player. That’s it,” Bird said. “G-League, NBA, I’m going to be in the states doing what I do. I got drafted last year, that’s one foot in the door. I’m a restricted free agent, that’s another foot.”

He’s a pretty athletic 6’6″ wing, which is something highly valued in today’s NBA. He’ll get a chance to contribute and earn some time on the floor.