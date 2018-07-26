When Yoenis Cespedes was up at Yankee Stadium on Friday, my wife said something very prophetic:

“Enjoy the moment”.

Noah Syndergaard was pitching, and Cespedes hit a home run on Friday. Today, Syndergaard is lying in bed with a 103 degree fever, and now Cespedes is out until perhaps the All-Star Break next season as he will have surgery to repair calcified heels. My wife was right (she’s always right.) Enjoy the moment. It doesn’t last long.

Wednesday’s game provided a weird bookend for me. I went to the Justin Upton game with a dear friend of mine. It was, as you know from watching Five Days in Flushing for the millionth time, the last game the Mets would play without Cespedes on the roster somewhere. The Mets blew a 6-0 lead that game, so of course that’s the game I choose to go to. After that, all hell breaks loose and the Mets make the World Series. But on that day, Jeurys Familia blew a ninth inning lead after a long rain delay, which I think was one of seventeen that day. We left after the last one, because to hell with that nonsense.

So here we are, Wednesday, July 25th, 2018. The Padres are in town, and it’s raining. This is now known to be the first game of many without Cespedes on the active roster. Jeurys Familia is gone. And sadly so is my friend who was with me in 2015, and for so many other mid-week afternoon adventures. He passed on this past February, and Wednesday was the first matinee I’ve been to since. I thought of him a lot today while trying to take my wife’s advice of enjoying the moment.

I tried, but the Mets tried like hell to blow another late lead, which would have made the bookend scary. A two run single by Amed Rosario and a two run dinger by Jose Bautista were the highlights of the Mets’ 6-4 victory over San Diego, which gave them their third series win since April 15th, all against the Padres and Diamondbacks. Tim Peterson gave up a two run HR to Freddy Galvis to close the lead to the final margin, but Robert Gsellman came in to end the seventh inning, and Anthony Swarzak pitched the final two innings for his second save.

It was a moment to enjoy.

Today’s Hate List