J. A. Happ Brings His Postseason Success And Red Sox Dominance To Yankees

The Yankees trade for J. A. Happ has a shining silver lining. And it’s a lining that is easily overlooked in the clutter surrounding his recent struggles.

The deal sent Brandon Drury and Billy McKinney to Toronto. A little piece of the future is worth securing the final piece of the Yankees championship puzzle.

The silver lining lies in Happ’s postseason record. In 19.1 innings, Happ has 19 strikeouts and an ERA of 3.72. That means he is competitive against playoff caliber lineups. And he gives his team a chance to win. His 10 postseason appearances removes the jitters that Luis Severino struggled with in the 2017 Wild Card against Minnesota.

“We’re looking forward to him coming here and competing and fitting in with what we’ve got here and contributing,” General Manager Brian Cashman said, according to MLB.com. “He’s a fresh arm who can give us some competitive innings, and I think at the very least he’s going to do that, but I think there’s a lot more upside than what he’s recently pitched like.”

Happ has also sparkled against Boston. His career record against the Red Sox is 7-4 with a 2.98 ERA. This season he is even better, with an 0.84 ERA in 10 plus innings.

So the top four pitchers in the Yankees rotation should be Severino, CC Sabathia, Masahiro Tanaka and Happ. That order could vary, depending on Manager Aaron Boone’s discretion, and the particular opponent.

Certainly, Boone is excited about his new addition. “You know you’re getting a guy that’s experienced, that obviously likes pitching in big ballgames and has been a part of that, so that’s part of the resume,” he said, also according to MLB.com. “But you’re also looking at the talent and what you think you’re getting from a talent standpoint as a pitcher. I feel like we’re getting a good one.”

So the Yankees now look forward to the postseason with a rotation that is a strength instead of a liability. And with the addition of Zach Britton, who was picked up from Baltimore to add even more bullpen depth, the Yankees starters should not need to face any lineup the third time around.

The pieces are in place. One with a silver lining. It’s time to shift into fifth gear.