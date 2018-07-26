Marcus Morris says there's always time for a versatile bully

😂😂😂 It’s always mins for a versatile bully! https://t.co/36ozI4rVkW — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) July 26, 2018

👎🏽👎🏽👎🏽👎🏽👎🏽 — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) July 26, 2018

Our friends at Celtics Blog recently examined the Celtics full roster and wondered just how much playing time Marcus Morris might expect next season.

As you can tell by the exchange above, Mook is not thrilled with the notion of playing 20 minutes per night.

He also delivered a message to this self-proclaimed AM radio basketball guru with 200 followers:

Try me. — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) July 26, 2018

I’m not sure how many minutes are in store for Morris or if he’ll eventually ask to be traded but I’d love to see him on the floor with this squad next season.