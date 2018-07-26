MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: July 26/18

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Montel Jackson (6-0) vs Ricky Simon (13-1) – UFC 227 – Aug 4th
Kevin Holland (12-3) vs Thiago Santos (17-6) – UFC 227 – Aug 4th
Warlley Alves (12-2) vs James Krause (25-7) – UFC Fight Night: Gaethje vs Vick – Aug 25th
Welterweight Championship: Tyron Woodley (18-3-1) vs Darren Till (17-0-1) – UFC 228 – Sept 8th
Jim Miller (28-12) vs Ales White (12-4) – UFC 228 – Sept 8th
Krzysztof Jotko (19-4) vs Adam Yandiev (9-0) – UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Oleinik – Sept 15th
Thales Leites (27-9) vs Hector Lombard (34-9-1) – UFC Fight Night 137 – Sept 22nd
Evan Dunham (18-7-1) vs Francisco Trinaldo (22-6) – UFC Fight Night 137 – Sept 22nd
Luke Rockhold (16-4) vs Chris Weidman (14-3) – UFC 230 – Nov 3rd
Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza (25-6, 1 NC) vs David Branch (22-4) – UFC 230 – Nov 3rd
Frankie Edgar (23-6-1) vs Chan ‘Korean Zombie’ Sung Jung (14-4) – UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs Korean Zombie – Nov 10th
Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone (33-11) vs Mike Perry (12-3) – UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs Korean Zombie – Nov 10th
