MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: July 26/18

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

(click here for details on all upcoming UFC fight cards)

UFC

Montel Jackson (6-0) vs Ricky Simon (13-1) – UFC 227 – Aug 4th

Kevin Holland (12-3) vs Thiago Santos (17-6) – UFC 227 – Aug 4th

Warlley Alves (12-2) vs James Krause (25-7) – UFC Fight Night: Gaethje vs Vick – Aug 25th

Welterweight Championship: Tyron Woodley (18-3-1) vs Darren Till (17-0-1) – UFC 228 – Sept 8th

Jim Miller (28-12) vs Ales White (12-4) – UFC 228 – Sept 8th

Krzysztof Jotko (19-4) vs Adam Yandiev (9-0) – UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Oleinik – Sept 15th

Thales Leites (27-9) vs Hector Lombard (34-9-1) – UFC Fight Night 137 – Sept 22nd

Evan Dunham (18-7-1) vs Francisco Trinaldo (22-6) – UFC Fight Night 137 – Sept 22nd

Luke Rockhold (16-4) vs Chris Weidman (14-3) – UFC 230 – Nov 3rd

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza (25-6, 1 NC) vs David Branch (22-4) – UFC 230 – Nov 3rd

Frankie Edgar (23-6-1) vs Chan ‘Korean Zombie’ Sung Jung (14-4) – UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs Korean Zombie – Nov 10th

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone (33-11) vs Mike Perry (12-3) – UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs Korean Zombie – Nov 10th