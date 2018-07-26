MLB

Morosi: The Twins are trading everyone to Milwaukee

MLB

This brings the package to Kyle Gibson, Eduardo Escobar and Brian Dozier to the Brewers. No word on if the Twins are getting anything back in return!

The closer to the deadline we get, the more ludicrous the rumors get. Only 5 more days left!

