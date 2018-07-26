The Betting Window for July 27-29

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too, can afford to be gallons, no, drums, nay, truckloads of the hottest new ice cream flavor of the summer!

Let’s make some cashola.

Joseph Parker -140 over Dillian Whyte ($10)

John Makdessi -190 over Ross Pearson ($30)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk -260 over Tecia Torres ($20)

Eddie Alvarez +135 over Dustin Poirier ($5)

Islam Makhachev -650 over Kajan Johnson ($35)

I’ve always liked Ross Pearson and while he’ll never be a champ or Hall of Famer, he carved a fun and memorable career in the UFC. That being said, Ross is washed beyond recognition, and while Makdessi is no spring chicken, at this point, getting anyone against him under -300 is a bargain.

Regarding Alvarez-Poirier, just like I did for Gassiev-Usyk, it’s 50/50, so I took the one that could make me the most money.

As for Joanna, I’m banking on her shaking off the spectre of Rose and getting back to being the monster she was against a much smaller opponent that she would have been a gigantic favorite against before her title loss.

Last Week: $+5.53

Year To Date: $-209.89

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.