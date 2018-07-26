The St. Louis Blues made a ton of noise this summer, transforming their roster by bringing in Ryan O’Reilly, Patrick Maroon, David Perron and Tyler Bozak. As you might expect, the roster transformation carried with it a pretty price. Now, get ready to read something that would’ve sounded crazy just a handful of years ago.

The Blues currently have the largest payroll in the NHL.

As of the date of this article, the Blues have a roster with a projected cap hit of $79,215,155. That leaves just $284,845 in remaining cap space, which is the smallest number of any NHL team. The Pittsburgh Penguins currently carry the second-highest payroll with $78,840,000 in total salary, or $1,020,000 in remaining cap space.

It’s possible another team will sneak in and surpass the Blues in the “who can get the closest to the $79.5 million cap” competition, but that doesn’t change the fact the Blues are heavily invested in their team in 2018-19.

In other words, bite your tongue if you find yourself ready to criticize the ownership’s support of this team.