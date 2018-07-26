The Daily Target 7/25/18

Last Night: Twins 12, Toronto 6 (11 innings) – It’s not often that you see a game go into extras and then one team double their total. The game winning run was scored when Max Kepler was beaned with the bases loaded. It’s too bad the Blue Jays had a bullpen game two days ago, and they traded a reliever as the game was ending.

Pioneer Press: Mitch Garver drives in five as Twins prevail 12-6 over Blue Jays in 11 – I shouldn’t forget Mitch Garver, who was the straw that stirred the drink for the Twins. He’s been much better this season than he’s been given credit for, at least offensively. It says something about his defense the Babby Wilson is still playing, though.