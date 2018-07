Thursday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Baseball

National Youth Baseball Championship, Baseball Heaven, Yaphank, NY

14U

Dominicana vs. Patterson Pirates — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m..

13U

Canes NC-Gallagher vs. Petaluma Athletic Edge — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Super 16, The Georgia State University Sports Arena, Atlanta, GA

Ram Nation (VCU) vs. Team DRC — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Overseas Elite vs. Louisiana United — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

CFL

Week 7

Edmonton Eskimos at Montreal Alouettes — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pre-Game — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 7 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 18: Trie-sur-Baïse to Pau — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Tour de France Pre Show — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Primetime Replay — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

European Open, Green Eagle Golf Courses (North Course), Hamburg, Germany

1st Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m.

The Senior Open Championship, The Old Course, St Andrews Links, St Andrews, Scotland, United Kingdom

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

LPGA Tour

Ladies Scottish Open, Gullane Golf Club, Gullane, Scotland, United Kingdom

1st Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Canadian Open, Glen Abbey Golf Club, Oakville, Ontario, Canada

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Classic: 1992 Canadian Open — CBS Sports Network, noon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

John Morrissey Stakes and A.P. Smithwick Memorial Steeplechase — FS2, 4 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: Alvarez vs. Gaethje — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

UFC Tonight — FS1, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Anaheim — WGN/Fox Sports West, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 5 p.m. (joined in progress)

Kansas City at New York Yankees — Fox Sports Kansas City/YES 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston — Fox Sports North/NESN, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore — Fox Sports Sun/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Texas — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

National League

Arizona at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Fox Sports Arizona/NBC Sports Chicago, 2:20 p.m.

New York Mets at Pittsburgh — SNY/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Washington at Miami — MLB Network/MASN/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco — Fox Sports Wisconsin/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m./MLB Network, 10:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

MLS

Week 22

Orlando vs. New York City FC — ESPN/TSN2, 8 p.m.

LAFC vs. LA Galaxy — ESPN/ESPNews/TSN2, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp — NFL Network 10 a.,m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Training Camp Primetime — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

International Champions Cup

Singapore National Stadium, Singapore

Atlético Madrid vs. Arsenal — ESPNU, 7:30 a.m.

Women’s

Tournament of Nations, Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, KS

United States vs. Japan — FS1, 7 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

High Noon — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Nación ESPN — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Swimming

U.S. National Championships, William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA

Day 2 — Olympic Channel, 9 p.m.

Tennis

ATP Tour

German Tennis Championships, Hamburger Rothenbaum, Hamburg, Germany

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.