WWE Interested In Bringing Back NJPW Star Juice Robinson?

WWE is the land of second chances. Vince McMahon’s company has often been known to release Superstars for various reasons, only to bring them back at a later date. Sometimes the timing just isn’t right. Other times a guy is just at the end creatively and he needs to leave in order to come back new again.

But sometimes, a star leaves and gets red hot somewhere else. This is precisely the case for Juice Robinson, who once worked in WWE’s NXT brand as CJ Parker. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is reportedly making a play to get Robinson back in the fold.

Juice’s stock has risen in recent months as he has become a top player in New Japan. Robinson entered the company in 2015 and steadily built a solid reputation for himself among NJPW’s heavy hitters. It was a slow burn to get him to this point but Juice Robinson has indeed finally found himself as a pro wrestler.

But Robinson is also an entertainer. Juice has a great amount of flair and that shows every time he’s on camera. His gimmick has evolved during his time in New Japan and Robinson is now one of the most flamboyant characters in the company.

He’s more comfortable in his skin than perhaps ever before and as his confidence has risen, so too has his star. Juice is the IWGP United States champion and has wrestled the biggest names in the company, including Hirooki Goto, Kota Ibushi and Hiroshi Tanahashi.

It’s unclear how WWE would use Robinson if he indeed does return. Would he sidestep NXT and head straight for the main roster? It could very well be that Juice doesn’t need to take a breather and would be ready to hit the ground running on either Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live.