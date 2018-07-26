Your Daily Cartoon: Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles comprise MLB's 'The Giving Tree'

It’s no secret that the Baltimore Orioles are abysmal.

At 29-74, the Orioles are the gift that keeps on giving to other teams not located in Baltimore. As a result, it looks like ownership is in “sell mode,” in hopes of building for the future. The rebuild is officially underway, with superstar slugger Manny Machado having been traded to the Dodgers, and Zach Britton now having been moved north on I-95, to the Yankees. Kevin Gausman, and maybe even Adam Jones — for the right price — could be next to go.

But as for the Orioles, and Rays for that matter, this is nothing new, from an organizational standpoint. These franchises are perennial sellers, and this trend isn’t going away anytime soon.

“The Giving Tree” — MLB edition.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]