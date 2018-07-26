Your Philadelphia Eagles' 2018 Training Camp begins...

Day 1 on Wednesday was about taking care of the essentials. They had physicals to take, a conditioning drill to pass, and an NFL rules-and-regulations meeting at 2 p.m.

The equipment staff was busy preparing the locker room and the uniforms. The athletic training staff had treatments and rehabilitation stations ready to go.

There was a kind of Hollywood moment at the late-afternoon team luncheon:

Doug Pederson brought ancient Eagles broadcast anchor Merrill Reese to the front of the room. Nobody has enjoyed the Super Bowl victory as much as Reese, entering his 42nd season as the Voice of the Eagles. Nobody deserves to wear the ring more proudly than Reese, who has been through all of the ups and downs of the franchise’s fortunes for more than four decades.

“I’ve been waiting 42 years to say this: HELLO CHAMPIONS! GOOD EVENING, SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS!” Reese said. “Boy, it feels so great to say that.”

For those of you who are keeping score at home, here is the official Training Camp Roster for the 2018 Eagles: