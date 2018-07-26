Your Philadelphia Eagles' 2018 Training Camp begins...

Eagles

Day 1 on Wednesday was about taking care of the essentials. They had physicals to take, a conditioning drill to pass, and an NFL rules-and-regulations meeting at 2 p.m.

Nothing much to see here…move along!

The equipment staff was busy preparing the locker room and the uniforms. The athletic training staff had treatments and rehabilitation stations ready to go.

There was a kind of Hollywood moment at the late-afternoon team luncheon:

Doug Pederson brought ancient Eagles broadcast anchor Merrill Reese to the front of the room. Nobody has enjoyed the Super Bowl victory as much as Reese, entering his 42nd season as the Voice of the Eagles. Nobody deserves to wear the ring more proudly than Reese, who has been through all of the ups and downs of the franchise’s fortunes for more than four decades.

“I’ve been waiting 42 years to say this: HELLO CHAMPIONS! GOOD EVENING, SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS!” Reese said. “Boy, it feels so great to say that.”

For those of you who are keeping score at home, here is the official Training Camp Roster for the 2018 Eagles:

Active

Player # Pos HT WT Age Exp College
headshot-adams-051118

Josh Adams

 33 RB 6-2 213 21 R Notre Dame
Agholor_Nelson

Nelson Agholor

 13 WR 6-0 198 25 4 USC
Aiken_Kamar_Headshot_072518

Kamar Aiken

 WR 6-2 216 29 5 Central Florida
Ajayi_Jay_Headshot_071918

Jay Ajayi

 26 RB 6-0 223 25 4 Boise State
Barnett_Derek-2017headshot

Derek Barnett

 96 DE 6-3 259 22 2 Tennessee
Bausby_DeVante_Headshot_071918

De’Vante Bausby

 33 CB 6-2 190 25 2 Pittsburg State
Bennett_Michael_Headshot_071918

Michael Bennett

 95 DE 6-4 274 32 10 Texas A&M
Bradham_Nigel2017headshot

Nigel Bradham

 53 LB 6-2 241 28 7 Florida State
Brooks_Brandon2017headshot

Brandon Brooks

 79 G 6-5 335 28 7 Miami (Ohio)
headshot-asantay-brown-051118

Asantay Brown

 57 LB 6-0 215 23 R Western Michigan
Brown_Billy2017headshot

Billy Brown

 85 TE 6-4 255 25 1 Shepherd
Callahan_Joe_Headshot_071918

Joe Callahan

 3 QB 6-1 216 25 3 Wesley College
Clement_Corey2017headshot

Corey Clement

 30 RB 5-10 220 23 2 Wisconsin
Cox_Fletcher2017headshot

Fletcher Cox

 91 DT 6-4 310 27 7 Mississippi State
Craig_Winston2017headshot

Winston Craig

 74 DT 6-4 290 23 1 Richmond
Darby_Ronald_Headshot_071918

Ronald Darby

 21 CB 5-11 193 24 4 Florida State
Davis_Rashard_Headshot_071918

Rashard Davis

 19 WR 5-9 175 22 1 James Madison
Douglas_Rasul2017headshot

Rasul Douglas

 32 CB 6-2 209 23 2 West Virginia
Elliott_Jake_Headshot_071918

Jake Elliott

 4 K 5-9 167 23 2 Memphis
Ertz_Zach2017headshot

Zach Ertz

 86 TE 6-5 250 27 6 Stanford
headshot-evans-051118

Aaron Evans

 63 OL 6-4 325 23 R Central Florida
headshot-ezechukwu-051118

Danny Ezechukwu

 63 DE 6-2 250 23 R Purdue
Foles_Nick-headshot-040318

Nick Foles

 9 QB 6-6 243 29 7 Arizona
Gerry_Nathan2017headshot

Nathan Gerry

 47 LB 6-2 218 23 2 Nebraska
Gibson_Shelton2017headshot

Shelton Gibson

 18 WR 5-11 191 24 2 West Virginia
headshot-goedert-051118

Dallas Goedert

 88 TE 6-4 260 23 R South Dakota State
Graham_Brandon2017headshot

Brandon Graham

 55 DE 6-2 265 30 9 Michigan
Greene_Darrell2017headshot

Darrell Greene

 78 G 6-3 321 25 1 San Diego State
Grugier-Hill_Kamu2017headshot

Kamu Grugier-Hill

 54 LB 6-2 220 24 3 Eastern Illinois
Hart_Taylor2017headshot

Taylor Hart

 76 T 6-6 305 27 4 Oregon
headshot-hector-051118

Bruce Hector

 66 DT 6-2 296 23 R South Florida
Hicks_Jordan2017headshot

Jordan Hicks

 58 LB 6-1 236 26 4 Texas
Hollins_Mack2017headshot

Mack Hollins

 10 WR 6-4 221 24 2 North Carolina
Jeffery_Alshon2017headshot

Alshon Jeffery

 17 WR 6-3 218 28 7 South Carolina
Jenkins_Malcolm2017headshot

Malcolm Jenkins

 27 S 6-0 204 30 10 Ohio State
Jernigan_Tim2017headshot

Tim Jernigan

 93 DT 6-2 295 25 5 Florida State
Johnson_Lane2017headshot

Lane Johnson

 65 T 6-6 317 28 6 Oklahoma
Johnston_Cameron-headshot-040318

Cameron Johnston

 1 P 5-11 194 26 R Ohio State
Jones_Matt_Headshot_071918

Matt Jones

 38 RB 6-2 239 25 4 Florida
Jones_Sidney_Headshot_071918

Sidney Jones

 22 CB 6-0 181 22 1 Washington
Kelce_Jason2017headshot

Jason Kelce

 62 C 6-3 295 30 8 Cincinnati
Killings_D.J._Headshot_071918

D.J. Killings

 35 DB 6-0 185 22 1 Central Florida
Long_Chris-headshot-040318

Chris Long

 56 DE 6-3 270 33 11 Virginia
Lovato_Rick2017headshot

Rick Lovato

 45 LS 6-2 249 25 2 Old Dominion
headshot-maddox-051118

Avonte Maddox

 29 CB 5-9 180 22 R Pittsburgh
headshot-mahoungou-051118

Anthony Mahoungou

 6 WR 6-3 210 24 R Purdue
headshot-mailata-051118

Jordan Mailata

 68 OL 6-8 346 21 R
Maragos_Chris2017headshot

Chris Maragos

 42 S 5-10 200 31 9 Wisconsin
McLeod_Rodney2017headshot

Rodney McLeod

 23 S 5-10 195 28 7 Virginia
Means_Steven2017headshot

Steven Means

 51 DE 6-3 263 27 4 Buffalo
Mills_Jalen2017headshot

Jalen Mills

 31 CB 6-0 191 24 3 LSU
headshot-neal-051118

Ryan Neal

 34 S 6-2 192 22 R Southern Illinois
Nelson_Corey_Headshot_071918

Corey Nelson

 52 LB 6-1 226 26 5 Oklahoma
Ngata_Haloti_Headshot_071918

Haloti Ngata

 94 DT 6-4 340 34 13 Oregon
headshot-ostman-051118

Joe Ostman

 77 DE 6-3 255 23 R Central Michigan
headshot-park-051118

Ian Park

 66 OL 6-4 315 24 R Slippery Rock
Perkins_Josh_Headshot_071918

Josh Perkins

 83 TE 6-3 223 24 2 Washington
Peters_Jason-headshot-040318

Jason Peters

 71 T 6-4 328 36 15 Arkansas
Pryor_Matt_Headshot_071918

Matt Pryor

 69 OL 6-7 338 23 R TCU
Pumphrey_Donnel2017headshot

Donnel Pumphrey

 34 RB 5-9 176 23 2 San Diego State
Qualls_Elijah_Headshot_071918

Elijah Qualls

 98 DT 6-1 321 23 2 Washington
Headshot-Reaves-051118

Jeremy Reaves

 41 S 5-11 190 21 R South Alabama
Reynolds_LaRoy_Headshot_072018

LaRoy Reynolds

 50 LB 6-1 240 27 6 Virginia
headshot-roberts-051118

Stephen Roberts

 38 S 5-11 186 22 R Auburn
Rodgers_Richard_Headshot_071918

Richard Rodgers

 82 TE 6-4 257 26 5 California
Seumalo_Isaac2017headshot

Isaac Seumalo

 73 G 6-4 303 24 3 Oregon State
Shittu_Aziz-headshot-040318

Aziz Shittu

 90 DE 6-2 288 24 2 Stanford
Smallwood_Wendell2017headshot

Wendell Smallwood

 28 RB 5-10 208 24 3 West Virginia
Darren-Sproles-headshot-050318

Darren Sproles

 43 RB 5-6 190 35 14 Kansas State
Sudfeld_Nate_Headshot_071918

Nate Sudfeld

 7 QB 6-6 227 24 3 Indiana
headshot-chadon-sullivan-051118

Chandon Sullivan

 39 CB 5-11 194 21 R Georgia State
Sullivan_Tre2017headshot

Tre Sullivan

 37 S 6-0 200 23 1 Shepherd
headshot-sweat-051118

Josh Sweat

 75 DE 6-5 250 21 R Florida State
Toth_Jon_Headshot_071918

Jon Toth

 64 C 6-5 310 24 1 Kentucky
Treggs_Bryce2017headshot

Bryce Treggs

 16 WR 6-0 185 24 3 California
Vaeao_Destiny2017headshot

Destiny Vaeao

 97 DT 6-4 299 24 3 Washington State
Vaitai_Halapoulivaati2017headshot

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

 72 T 6-6 320 25 3 Texas Christian
Walker_Joe2017headshot

Joe Walker

 59 LB 6-2 236 25 3 Oregon
Wallace_Mike_Headshot_071918

Mike Wallace

 14 WR 6-0 200 32 10 Mississippi
Ward_Greg2017headshot

Greg Ward

 89 WR 5-11 186 23 1 Houston
Warmack_Chance2017headshot

Chance Warmack

 67 G 6-2 323 26 6 Alabama
headshot-weathersby-051118

Toby Weathersby

 74 OL 6-4 317 21 R LSU
Wentz_Carson2017headshot

Carson Wentz

 11 QB 6-5 237 25 3 North Dakota State
Wheaton_Markus_Headshot_071918

Markus Wheaton

 80 WR 5-11 185 27 6 Oregon State
Wilson_Kyle_Headshot_071918

Kyle Wilson

 49 LB 6-0 231 22 R Arkansas State
Wilson_Tim_Headshot_071918

Tim Wilson

 84 WR 5-9 170 24 R East Stroudsburg
Wisniewski_Stefen2017headshot

Stefen Wisniewski

 61 C/G 6-3 305 29 8 Penn State
Zaruba_Adam_Headshot_071918

Adam Zaruba

 49 TE 6-5 265 27 R Simon Fraser (Canada)

